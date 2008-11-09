



Episode 41 of the EPL Talk Podcast features the sounds and atmosphere from the Fulham v Reading match from November 25, 2006. In addition to hearing the sounds of the fans singing, The Gaffer interviews a Fulham fan who has been going to Craven Cottage since 1973. Plus The Gaffer plays audio from hooligans in London and recounts his experiences seeing them and discusses what happened next. EPL Talk also previews tomorrow’s Man United against Chelsea match, where EPL Talk will be reporting from.