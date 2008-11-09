Episode 37 of the EPL Talk Podcast features an interview with Chris Slegg from The Beautiful Game Podcast plus The Gaffer shares his reaction to visiting the Arsenal Stadium, better known as Highbury in Islington, London. During the interview with Slegg, the podcaster shares his analysis regarding why Spurs are having such a difficult season, describes what the experience is like at White Hart Lane, and provides listeners with more details about how the Beautiful Game Podcast is created each week. The Gaffer, meanwhile, describes his adventures to Highbury and the nearby Emirates Stadium. Plus he adds his insight into the controversial refereeing decisions made by Phil Dowd in yesterday’s Blackburn against Spurs match, and The Gaffer discusses what his impression of the Premiership is now that he’s had a chance to watch it in person.