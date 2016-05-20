In our England: Euro 2016 team preview, we look ahead to this summer’s tournament and preview England’s chances of advancing in the competition, as well as looking at the team’s roster and schedule.

England: Euro 2016 team preview

Manager: Roy Hodgson

Captain: Wayne Rooney

England: Euro 2016 team preview: Fixtures:

Saturday, June 11

England vs. Russia, 3pm, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

Thursday, June 16

England vs. Wales, 9am, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

Monday, June 20

Slovakia vs. England, 3pm, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

England: Euro 2016 team preview: Squad:

Goalkeepers: Fraser Forster (Southampton), Joe Hart (Manchester City), Tom Heaton (Burnley)

Defenders: Ryan Betrand (Southampton), Gary Cahill (Chelsea), Nathaniel Clyne (Liverpool), Danny Rose (Tottenham), Chris Smalling (Manchester United), John Stones (Everton), Kyle Walker (Tottenham)

Midfielders: Dele Alli (Tottenham), Ross Barkley (Everton), Eric Dier (Tottenham), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Adam Lallana (Liverpool), James Milner (Liverpool), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Jack Wilshere (Arsenal).

Forwards: Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Wayne Rooney (Manchester United), Daniel Sturridge (Liverpool), Jamie Vardy (Leicester)

England: Euro 2016 team preview: Overview:

Is that a glint of positivity emanating from the England cap? After a few years of self-loathing following the demise of the ill-fated golden generation, a squad refreshed by some new faces and young stars will head to France.

Hodgson’s team won all 10 of their qualifying matches, an achievement which many shrugged their shoulders at due to the calibre of opponent. Even so, getting into a winning habit can only be positive and the 3-2 win in a recent friendly in Germany—a game in which England were 2-0 down at one stage—showed they can mix it with the very best.

It’ll be the first time a lot of the star players from this new version of the side have featured in a major tournament too. Goalkeeper Joe Hart and captain Rooney will likely make up an experienced spine, although there’s genuine excitement about what the likes of Eric Dier, Dele Alli, Harry Kane and Jamie Vardy can bring to the table after exceptional seasons.

The forward line is evidently the strength of this England side. There’s depth all over the final third, with the likes of Vardy, Sturridge and Ross Barkley all likely to be used as potential impact substitutes. Jack Wilshere’s inclusion in the squad despite starting just one Premier League match this season has split opinion, but if he performs, the Arsenal man can make England tick.

There are still weaknesses, most notably at the back, where Hodgson has only opted to take three central defenders. There is debate about which players will feature in the full-back spots too, while some feel Rooney, almost certain to start, is holding back what could be an effervescent forward line without him.

Still, it’s always intriguing when England are involved in a major tournament and provided Hodgson allows his young players freedom in their approach, this is a group of players who have the potential to take this competition by storm. They certainly won’t be dull to watch.

England: Euro 2016 team preview: Key Player:

Harry Kane – In amongst a plethora of star forwards, it’s testament to the talent of Kane he’s now considered to be the key cog in the attacking setup.

The forward endured a tough beginning to the season, although he burst into life after a few lean weeks, pushing Tottenham to a title challenge and finishing the season with 25 goals. There is more to the forward than just goalscoring, though; his hold-up play, work-rate and intelligence on the ball makes him one of the most dangerous forwards at the Euros.

His link-up with Spurs team-mate Alli was sensational during the domestic season and Hodgson must do his utmost to rekindle that relationship on the international stage. Do that, and Kane can be the force of nature England have missed up front in major tournaments for over a decade.

England: Euro 2016 team preview: Verdict:

Quarter-Finals – Russia, rivals Wales and Slovakia will be tough for the Three Lions, although you’d back them to top the group nonetheless. Things will get tough in the quarter-finals for this group of players, though, where their attacking talent will not be sufficient to offset longstanding defensive frailties.

