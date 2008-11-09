



Episode 80 features an interview with Dougie Brimson, author of non-fiction and fiction books about hooliganism and the screenwriter responsible for the movie Green Street Hooligans starring Elijah Wood. During this candid interview, Brimson discusses what motivates soccer hooligans to cause trouble, whether the United States has anything to worry about in the future regarding soccer hooligans, and the most passionate soccer fans he has ever witnessed plus much more.