Episode 22 features an interview with Fox Soccer Channel executive Dermot McQuarrie. During the call, McQuarrie discusses the changes at FSC for the 2006/2007 Premiership season, the new Fox Football Fone-In show, whether watching football on HDTV and broadband are in FSC’s future, the most popular timeslot on the channel, and much more. Also discussed is the wrap-up of the Premiership action from the weekend.