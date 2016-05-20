In the Czech Republic: Euro 2016 team preview, we’ve compiled the team’s roster and schedule for this summer, as well as our prediction of how far they’ll advance the competition, and which players you should keep an eye on.

Czech Republic: Euro 2016 team preview:

Manager: Pavel Vrba

Captain: Petr Cech

Czech Republic: Euro 2016 team preview: Fixtures:

Monday, June 13

Spain vs. Czech Republic, 9am, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

Friday, June 17

Czech Republic vs. Croatia, Noon, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

Tuesday, June 21

Czech Republic vs. Turkey, 3pm, ESPN2, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

Czech Republic: Euro 2016 team preview: Squad:

Goalkeepers: Petr Cech (Arsenal), Tomas Koubek (Slovan Liberec) and Tomas Vaclik (Basel)

Defenders: Theodor Gebre Selassie (Werder Bremen), Roman Hubnik (Viktoria Plzen), Pavel Kaderabek (Hoffenheim), Michal Kadlec (Fenerbahce), David Limbersky (Viktoria Plzen), Daniel Pudil (Sheffield Wednesday), Tomas Sivok (Bursaspor), Marek Suchy (Basel)

Midfielders: Vladimir Darida (Hertha Berlin), Borek Dockal (Sparta Prague), Daniel Kolar (Viktoria Plzen), Ladislav Krejci (Sparta Prague), David Pavelka (Kasimpasa), Jaroslav Plasil (Girondins Bordeaux), Tomas Rosicky (Arsenal), Jiri Skalak (Brighton and Hove Albion), Josef Sural (Sparta Prague)

Forwards: David Lafata (Sparta Prague), Tomas Necid (Bursaspor), Milan Skoda (Slavia Prague)

Czech Republic: Euro 2016 team preview: Overview:

The Czech Republic have been a regular feature in the latter stages of the European Championships since they first made their appearance at the tournament as a new country in 1996, when they were surprise finalists.

Despite their run to the last eight four years ago, you sense it’s going to be difficult to replicate the success of that effort 20 years earlier, or the semi-final showing inspired by Milan Baros and Jan Koller in 2004. Vrba, however, will be confident in the credentials of this team after they finished top of a very testing group in qualifying.

Indeed, it was a group that contained the Netherlands, as well as Turkey and Iceland; the latter two have also qualified. The Czechs did the double over the Dutch and will be relying on a similar dose of unbending determination to get them out of another tough pool in the competition proper.

While days of Baros and Koller are long gone, there are a few familiar faces in this squad. Veteran goalkeeper and skipper Cech remains one of the best stoppers around, while his Arsenal team-mate, now 35, is also likely to assume an important role at the creative hub of the side.

A lot will rest on the shoulders of those two, although there are other footballers to look out for. Supplementing Rosicky’s creative talents will be Vladimir Darida, who is an intricate playmaker who operates a little deeper in the side. Striker David Lafata is another to watch, while David Limbersky is a bundle of energy on the left.

While hard-working and gritty off the ball, Vrba has found it difficult to inject some consistent fortitude into this group, something that could cost them against high quality opposition. They need some new stars to emerge and their stalwarts to shine one final time to get beyond the group.

Czech Republic: Euro 2016 team preview: Key Player:

Tomas Rosicky – The inventive veteran will leave Arsenal this summer after 10 years at the club, with injuries and age limiting him to just one substitute appearance in the FA Cup this season. Rosicky’s role with the national side will be much more significant.

He has a century of caps for the Czech Republic and having spent so much of his recent career in the treatment room, this grand stage will allow Rosicky to remind plenty just how gifted he is. While the industry may no longer be in his legs, the former Borussia Dortmund man will never lose the guile, attacking instincts and thunderous shot that made him such a force.

There is a lot of energy around Rosicky in this team, something that should allow him freedom to influence matters high up the pitch. It’d be tremendous to see him turn back the clock in what’ll surely be his last major tournament.

Czech Republic: Euro 2016 team preview: Verdict:

Group Stage Elimination – Not only is this one of the most difficult groups in the competition, the Czech Republic don’t quite have the quality to measure up to the sides they’ll be facing. Spain first up is a brutal way to begin the tournament and they’ll find it tough to recover after a loss in that opener.

