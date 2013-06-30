By Josh Harris.

Nickname: The Bluebirds

City: Based in Wales’s capital city, Cardiff.

Cardiff City were founded in 1899 and play at the Cardiff City Stadium in front of a capacity of around 27,000. The Bluebird’s previous home was Ninian Park for 99 years, as they moved grounds in 2009.

The Cardiff City home kit has been blue and white for the majority of their history, but in 2012 supporters were outraged when new Malaysian owners launched a new home kit which was red. The foreign owners also significantly changed the design of the club crest.

Arch-Enemy: Cardiff City have fierce rivalries with Newport County, but predominantly Swansea City. During matches between the two Welsh sides, the atmosphere is always ignited and matches are heavily policed to prevent clashes between supporters.

Famous Players: Len Davies is Cardiff’s most famous player, amongst others such as Robert Earnshaw, Carl Dale, Brian Clark, Joe Ledley, John Toshack, Peter Wittingham, Chis Pike, Michael Chopra, Willie Boland, Phil Dwyer, Don Murray, Peter King, Fred Keenor and Scott Young.

Honors: In their history, the club have won the Championship, League One, League Two, the FA Cup and the FA Charity Shield.

Fun Fact: Cardiff City have won the Welsh Cup 22 times.

Your browser does not support iframes.