



In episode 28, we feature an interview with author Ben Shields who recently co-wrote the book entitled “The Elusive Fan: Reinventing Sports In A Crowded Marketplace.” Shields discusses several interesting topics such as the best example of a Premiership club and their branding efforts, what Major League Soccer could do to attract Premier League fans to matches, what the future may be for soccer in terms of technology (the answer is controversial), why Americans are dumping the traditional sports and flocking to the Premiership, and the rise of fantasy league football leagues.