By Josh Harris.

Nickname: The Gunners.

City: Based in north London.

Arsenal were founded in 1886. The club used to play in South East London, on the other side of the Thames river. In 1913, the club moved to north London and moved into Arsenal Stadium (more commonly known as Highbury), which was their home until 2006. They moved to their new ground just half a mile away named the Emirates Stadium, which cost over £390 million to build and has a capacity of 60,000.

For most of their history, Arsenal’s uniform colors have been bright red shirts with white sleeves. The choice of red is in recognition of a charitable donation from Nottingham Forest, soon after Arsenal was founded in 1886.

Arch-enemy: Tottenham Hotspur.

Honors: Arsenal have won the Premier League 13 times, the FA Cup 10 times, the League Cup twice, and the FA Community Shield 12 times. In Europe, the Gunners have won the European Cup Winners’ Cup once, and the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup once too.

Did You Know? In 1919, Arsenal finished in fifth place in Division Two, but were dubiously elected to rejoin the First Division at the expense of local rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Famous Players: Arsenal have a number of famous players including David O’Leary – the player with the most appearances for the club (722), Tony Adams – who is second in the all time appearance list with 668. He was also captain from 1988 to 2002, Thierry Henry – 228 goals in 396 appearances, Patrick Vieira, who made over 400 appearances.

Fun Fact: Arsenal have one of the best top-flight records in history, having finished below fourteenth only seven times.