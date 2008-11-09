



Episode 56 features an interview with Andy Sloan, author of the book “23 Sweet FA’s,” which describes his incredible journey from England to Japan armed with a foosball table and dreams of seeing the 2002 World Cup Final. Discover what happened in Iran, the surprising revelations at Mount Everest and which famous soccer stars he met along the adventure. Plus, hear a wrap-up by EPL Talk Correspondent BCJohn regarding this past weekend’s FA Cup matches, and his insights into the EPL Talk Chat and his soccer daily digest.