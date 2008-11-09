



Episode 81 features an interview with Andy Houlihan of Fox Soccer Channel and formerly at Sky Sports, BBC, Talk Sport and other sport media networks. The co-host of Super Sunday + and Fox Soccer Match Day discusses his interview with George Best, rekindles memories of what the rituals were like going to a football match in the late 70s and early 80s, and shares his insight into whether the British media are biased or not. In addition to the interview, The Gaffer analyzes the past weekend of football and shares his thoughts on the Champions League draw.