



Episode 69 features an interview with investigative reporter Andrew Jennings, who has blown the cover off the FIFA corruption scandals and tells us about all of the dirty deeds that FIFA is committing in the name of football. During the interview, Jennings discusses how Blatter is able to remain in power, the police raid on FIFA headquarters by Swiss police, what racist marks CONCACAF President Jack Warner made to him, whether corruption was part of FIFA before Blatter and much more. If you’re a fan of soccer/football, no matter what league or team, this is a must-listen interview.