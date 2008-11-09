



Episode 6 features an interview with Allen Hopkins, the Associate Producer for GOAL: The Movie, and former commentator for Fox Soccer Channel. He’s also part of this summer’s World Cup coverage team on ESPN and ABC in the US. During the interview, discover what his opinion is regarding the controversial selection of Dave O’Brien as one of the main World Cup announcers. Plus, learn more about GOAL: The Movie, and what it was like for Hopkins to work behind-the-scenes at Fox Soccer Channel.