



Episode 25 features an interview with author Adrian Sherling who is the creator of the hysterical blog and book about the Manchester Buccaneers. Sherling talks about why he started the Manchester Buccaneers blog and what his inspiration was for the Roswell P. Shambling character, some of the funniest responses to the blog, whether Malcolm Glazer can do anything to stop being despised, what Brits think of Americans who are purchasing Premiership clubs, what it was like ghostwriting for pundits like Andy Gray and Rodney Marsh at SkySports, what he thinks of SkySports coverage compared with BBC, his thoughts on the recent transfer signings by Arsenal, and whether the number of Americans playing in the Premiership will help diffuse the perception that the U.S. is inferior in soccer.