



Episode 63 features an interview with ESPN co-commentator Tommy Smyth. During the interview, Smyth gives us his preview of the Champions League matches, discusses how he came up with his catchphrase (“the bulge in the auld onion bag”), the most memorable match he’s ever called, whether English club teams will dominate European football in the years to come, and much more including his memories of following soccer in America since the 1960s. Plus we feature an interview with Kevin Jones about the impact of the Premier League in the Far East, and much more.