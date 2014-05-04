It’s your turn to have your say on the best of the 2013-14 soccer season in the sixth annual World Soccer Talk Awards. The award competition includes everything from your favorite footballers, blogs, podcasts, commentators and much more. In previous years, hundreds of thousands of soccer fans from around the world have voted for the best of the best. If you’re a writer, publisher or podcaster, it’s your opportunity to put your name on the map. And if you’re a soccer fan like the rest of us, it’s your chance to honor who has been the best over the entire season.
The World Soccer Talk Awards recognize the best-of-the-best in the Premier League.
Be sure to vote in all of the following categories:
Footballers and managers
Best Goalkeeper
Best Defender
Best Midfielder
Best Striker
Best Manager
Player of the Year
Behind the mic
Best TV Commentator
Best TV Co-Commentator
Podcasts and radio shows
Best Radio Show
Best Podcast
Best Club Podcast
Best Podcast Presenter
Best Podcast Pundit
Blogs and websites
Best Blog
Best Club Blog
Best Blogger
Best Writer
Best Online Coverage
Best Forum
Books
Take a look to see the winners of the competition from previous years: 2013, 2012, 2011, 2010, and 2009.
