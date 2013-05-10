Welcome to the 2013 EPL Awards

Recognizing the Best of the 2012-13 EPL Season

The professional organizations and pundits have spoken, but now it’s your turn to have your say on the best of the Premier League 2012-13 season in the fifth annual EPL Awards. The award competition includes everything from your favorite footballers, blogs, podcasts, commentators and much more.

In previous years, hundreds of thousands of soccer fans from around the world have voted for the best of the best. If you’re a writer, publisher or podcaster, it’s your opportunity to put your name on the map. And if you’re a soccer fan like the rest of us, it’s your chance to honor who has been the best over the entire season.

Disclaimers: Sites that knowingly encourage cheating will be disqualified. Sites also cannot embed the poll on their own site. Only one vote per person. Voting closes on Monday, May 20, 2013. The winner of each EPL Awards category will be announced on EPL Talk on Tuesday, May 21.

Vote in the following categories:

Footballers and managers

Best Goalkeeper

Best Defender

Best Midfielder

Best Striker

Best Manager

Player of the Year

Behind the mic

Best TV Commentator

Best TV Co-Commentator

Podcasts and radio shows

Best Radio Show

Best Podcast

Best Club Podcast

Best Podcast Presenter

Best Podcast Pundit

Blogs and websites

Best Blog

Best Club Blog

Best Blogger

Best Writer

Best Online Coverage

Best Video Show

Best Forum

Books

Best Book

In each award category, you get one vote, and then after the voting ends on Monday, May 20, we’ll announce the winners (as selected by you) as well as the Editor’s Choice winners (as selected by me).