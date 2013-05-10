Welcome to the 2013 EPL Awards
Recognizing the Best of the 2012-13 EPL Season
The professional organizations and pundits have spoken, but now it’s your turn to have your say on the best of the Premier League 2012-13 season in the fifth annual EPL Awards. The award competition includes everything from your favorite footballers, blogs, podcasts, commentators and much more.
In previous years, hundreds of thousands of soccer fans from around the world have voted for the best of the best. If you’re a writer, publisher or podcaster, it’s your opportunity to put your name on the map. And if you’re a soccer fan like the rest of us, it’s your chance to honor who has been the best over the entire season.
Disclaimers: Sites that knowingly encourage cheating will be disqualified. Sites also cannot embed the poll on their own site. Only one vote per person. Voting closes on Monday, May 20, 2013. The winner of each EPL Awards category will be announced on EPL Talk on Tuesday, May 21.
Vote in the following categories:
Footballers and managers
Best Goalkeeper
Best Defender
Best Midfielder
Best Striker
Best Manager
Player of the Year
Behind the mic
Best TV Commentator
Best TV Co-Commentator
Podcasts and radio shows
Best Radio Show
Best Podcast
Best Club Podcast
Best Podcast Presenter
Best Podcast Pundit
Blogs and websites
Best Blog
Best Club Blog
Best Blogger
Best Writer
Best Online Coverage
Best Video Show
Best Forum
Books
In each award category, you get one vote, and then after the voting ends on Monday, May 20, we’ll announce the winners (as selected by you) as well as the Editor’s Choice winners (as selected by me).
