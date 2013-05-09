Here’s your chance to decide who has been the best radio show during the 2012-13 Premier League season.
Hosted by EPL Talk, this is the fifth annual EPL Awards where we recognize the best of the Premier League season from players to blogs, podcasts and much more.
Go ahead and vote now:
[polldaddy poll=7094078]
Disclaimers: Sites that knowingly encourage cheating will be disqualified. Sites also cannot embed the poll on their own site. Only one vote per person. Voting closes on Monday, May 20, 2013. The winner of each EPL Awards category will be announced on EPL Talk on Tuesday, May 21.
Be sure to vote in all of the other categories too:
Footballers and managers
Best Goalkeeper
Best Defender
Best Midfielder
Best Striker
Best Manager
Player of the Year
Behind the mic
Best TV Commentator
Best TV Co-Commentator
Podcasts and radio shows
Best Radio Show
Best Podcast
Best Club Podcast
Best Podcast Presenter
Best Podcast Pundit
Blogs and websites
Best Blog
Best Club Blog
Best Blogger
Best Writer
Best Online Coverage
Best Video Show
Best Forum
Books
200+ Channels With Sports & News
- Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
- Watch Premier League, Women’s World Cup, Euro 2024 & Gold Cup
The New Home of MLS
- Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
- Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
- Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
- Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, Championship, & FA Cup
2,000+ soccer games per year
- Price: $5.99/mo
- Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & Brasileirāo
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
- Starting price: $5.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
- Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season