The EPL Awards honor the best in Premier League football — everything from players, managers, teams to podcasts, blogs, commentators and TV shows of the 2010-2011 season. And most importantly of all, they’re voted on by you!

EPL Talk has taken a close look at the Premier League season and we’ve picked out the best footballers, managers, podcasts, blogs, radio shows, online games and more for you to vote for.

This year is the third annual EPL Awards to recognize the best of the Premier League. The voting began Monday, May 2 and closes on May 22, 2011. The winners will be announced on this site on Monday, May 23. Please note that only one vote is allowed per person.

There are a total of 31 categories, which are divided into three main topics:

2010/2011 EPL Award categories:

The nominees were selected by the editor and writers of EPL Talk. Founded in 2005, EPL Talk has quickly grown to become the number one Premier League-related blog in the world featuring daily news and analysis of the world’s most popular sports league.

Here are the individual categories:

May the best of the Premier League win. And be sure to encourage your friends, family members and fellow football supporters to vote.