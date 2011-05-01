Blogs and websites that cover Premier League clubs are the heartbeat of the league allowing supporters from around the world to rant and rave as well as read some of the best articles available. Now is your chance to vote for your favorites — everything from the best blog and writer to your favorite iPhone app and the best football book of 2010.
Voting is now open and closes on May 22, 2011. Please note that only one vote is allowed per person. Browse through the following categories and vote for your favorites.
The nominees were selected by the editor and readers of EPL Talk. Founded in 2005, EPL Talk has quickly grown to become the number one Premier League-related blog in the world featuring daily news and analysis of the world’s most popular sports league.
The categories are:
- Best EPL Blog
- Best EPL Club Blog
- Best EPL Blogger
- Best Football Fashion Blog
- Best EPL Writer
- Best EPL Video Site
- Best EPL Forum
- Best Network TV Website
- Best EPL Coverage (Online Newspaper)
- Best Football E-Mail Newsletter
- Best New Football Book
- Best EPL iPhone App
- Best EPL Twitterer
- Best Online Football Game
- Funniest Football Website
View all of the 2010/2011 EPL Award categories:
- Best EPL Players, Teams and Managers
- Best EPL TV, Radio and Podcast Coverage
- Best EPL Blogs, Websites and Books
And see who the latest winners are in the 2009 EPL Awards and 2010 EPL Awards.
200+ Channels With Sports & News
- Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
- Watch Premier League, Women’s World Cup, Euro 2024 & Gold Cup
The New Home of MLS
- Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
- Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
- Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
- Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, Championship, & FA Cup
2,000+ soccer games per year
- Price: $5.99/mo
- Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & Brasileirāo
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
- Starting price: $5.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
- Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Loading...