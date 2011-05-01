Blogs and websites that cover Premier League clubs are the heartbeat of the league allowing supporters from around the world to rant and rave as well as read some of the best articles available. Now is your chance to vote for your favorites — everything from the best blog and writer to your favorite iPhone app and the best football book of 2010.

Voting is now open and closes on May 22, 2011. Please note that only one vote is allowed per person. Browse through the following categories and vote for your favorites.

The nominees were selected by the editor and readers of EPL Talk. Founded in 2005, EPL Talk has quickly grown to become the number one Premier League-related blog in the world featuring daily news and analysis of the world’s most popular sports league.

The categories are:

View all of the 2010/2011 EPL Award categories:

And see who the latest winners are in the 2009 EPL Awards and 2010 EPL Awards.