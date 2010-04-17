EPL Talk has taken a close look at the Premier League season and we’ve picked out the best footballers, managers, podcasts, blogs, radio shows, online games and more for you to vote for.
This year is the second annual EPL Awards to recognize the best of the Premier League. The voting began Monday, April 19 and closes on FA Cup Final day, May 15, 2010. The winners will be announced on this site on Monday, May 17.
There are a total of 33 categories, which are divided into three main topics:
2009/2010 EPL Award categories:
- Best and Worst EPL Players, Teams and Managers
- Best EPL TV, Radio and Podcast Coverage
- Best EPL Blogs, Websites and Books
The nominees were selected by the editor and writers of EPL Talk. Founded in 2005, EPL Talk has quickly grown to become the number one Premier League-related blog in the world featuring daily news and analysis of the world’s most popular sports league.
Here are the individual categories:
- Best EPL Goalkeeper
- Best EPL Defender
- Best EPL Midfielder
- Best EPL Striker
- Best EPL Manager
- Most Improved EPL Manager
- Worst EPL Manager
- EPL Player of The Year
- EPL Young Player of The Year
- Best EPL TV Commentator
- Best EPL TV Co-Commentator
- Best EPL TV Presenter
- Best EPL TV Pundit
- Best EPL Feature TV Show
- Best EPL Goal Highlights TV Show
- Best EPL Radio Show
- Best EPL Podcast
- Best EPL Club Podcast
- Best EPL Podcast Presenter
- Best EPL Podcast Pundit
- Best EPL Blog
- Best EPL Club Blog
- Best EPL Blogger
- Best EPL Media Writer
- Best EPL Video Site
- Best Network TV Website
- Best EPL Coverage (Online Newspaper)
- Best Football E-Mail Newsletter
- Best New Football Book
- Best EPL iPhone App
- Best EPL Twitterer
- Best Online Football Game
- Funniest Football Website
May the best of the Premier League win. And be sure to encourage your friends, family members and fellow football supporters to vote.
