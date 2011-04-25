The EPL Awards honor the best in Premier League football — everything from players, managers, teams to podcasts, blogs, commentators and TV shows of the 2010-2011 season. And most importantly of all, they’re voted on by you!

EPL Talk has taken a close look at the Premier League season and we’ve picked out the best footballers, managers, podcasts, blogs, radio shows, online games and more for you to vote for. We’ll be launching all of the categories for you to vote in next week. But just as the Champions League has a qualification round, we’ve decided that this year, in the third annual EPL Awards, we’ve set up a qualification round for the ‘Best EPL Blog’ category. Why? The simple reason is because there are so many great blogs to choose from, we can’t include them all, so we need you to tell us which ones should make the final round.

We have 18 blogs listed below that have been entered into the qualification round. The top three blogs that get the most votes between now and Friday, April 29 at midnight ET will then be entered into the final round next week where they’ll join 17 other blogs (such as The Swiss Ramble, Zonal Marking, The Run of Play, etc). The nominees were selected by the editor and writers of EPL Talk.

One vote per person. If we suspect any blogs are breaking that rule, then they’ll be disqualified. Thanks in advance for your cooperation and may the three best blogs win this qualification round!

The deadline to vote is Friday, April 29, 2011 at midnight ET.

[polldaddy poll=4968648]