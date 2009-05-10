In May 2009, football fans from around the world cast their vote for which was the best EPL-related podcast during the 2008/2009 Premier League season.
The nominees were:
- A Game Of Two Halves
- ESPN Soccernet
- Football Weekly (The Guardian)
- Soccerlens Podcast
- The Football FanCast
- TheGame Podcast (The Times)
- The Goalmouth Scramble (SoccerPro)
