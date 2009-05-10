In May 2009, football fans from around the world cast their vote for who were the best footballers in the Premier League this season as well as the best and worst managers.
- Most Exciting EPL Team
- Most Boring EPL Team
- Best EPL Goalkeeper
- Best EPL Defender
- Best EPL Midfielder
- Best EPL Striker
- Best EPL Manager
- Most Improved EPL Manager
- Worst EPL Manager
- EPL Player of The Year
- EPL Young Player of The Year
View all of the 2008/2009 EPL Award categories:
- Best and Worst EPL Players, Teams and Managers
- Best EPL TV, Radio and Podcast Coverage
- Best EPL Blogs, Websites and Books
And see who the latest winners are in the most recent EPL Awards
