The inaugural EPL Awards honoured the best in Premier League football — everything from players, managers, teams to podcasts, blogs, commentators and TV shows of the 2008-2009 season.
Instead of a mid-season or end of the year awards event, the EPL Awards were saved for the end of the Premier League season.
2008/2009 EPL Award categories:
- Best and Worst EPL Players, Teams and Managers
- Best EPL TV, Radio and Podcast Coverage
- Best EPL Blogs, Websites and Books
The nominees were selected by the editor and writers of EPL Talk. Founded in 2005, EPL Talk has quickly grown to become the number one Premier League-related blog in the world featuring daily news and analysis of the world’s most popular sports league.
Here are the individual categories:
- Most Exciting EPL Team
- Most Boring EPL Team
- Best EPL Goalkeeper
- Best EPL Defender
- Best EPL Midfielder
- Best EPL Striker
- Best EPL Manager
- Most Improved EPL Manager
- Worst EPL Manager
- EPL Player of The Year
- EPL Young Player of The Year
- Best EPL TV Commentator
- Best EPL TV Co-Commentator
- Best EPL TV Presenter
- Best EPL TV Pundit
- Best EPL TV News Show
- Best EPL Feature TV Show
- Best EPL Goal Highlights TV Show
- Best EPL Radio Commentator
- Best EPL Radio Show
- Best EPL Radio Show Host
- Best EPL Podcast
- Best EPL Club Podcast
- Best EPL Podcast Presenter
- Best EPL Podcast Pundit
- Best EPL Blog
- Best EPL Club Blog
- Best EPL Blogger
- Best EPL Media Blogger
- Best EPL Social Networking Site
- Best EPL Video Site
- Best EPL Fantasy Football Game
- Best EPL Betting Site
- Best EPL Forum
- Best EPL Broadband Video
- Best Network TV Website
- Best EPL Coverage (Online Newspaper)
- Best EPL Journalist (Online Newspaper)
- Best Football E-Mail Newsletter
- Best New Football Book
And see who the latest winners are in the most recent EPL Awards!
