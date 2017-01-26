Viewing habits of soccer fans in the USA: World Soccer Talk Podcast

World Soccer Talk is the weekly soccer podcast from Kartik Krishnaiyer and Christopher Harris on the topic of watching soccer on TV, online and apps.
In the NEW episode, number 11, we cover a range of topics including:
• Our favorite memories of Tommy Smyth on ESPN from the past 24 years,
• Revealing results from a study by Gilt Edge Soccer Marketing about the viewing habits of American soccer fans,
• Discussion of weekly highlight shows for the major soccer leagues around the world,
• Disappointing Bundesliga TV ratings,
• The pluses of watching Africa Cup of Nations on TV,
• Plus questions from YOU, the listeners!
