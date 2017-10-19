US World Cup disaster exposes USSF, FOX Sports and MLS: World Soccer Talk Podcast

World Soccer Talk is the weekly soccer podcast on the topic of watching soccer on TV, online and apps.
In the NEW episode, number 47, Kartik Krishnaiyer and Christopher Harris cover a range of topics including:
• How FOX Sports reported on one of the biggest weeks in US Soccer history,
• Our experiences with YouTube TV and whether it’s a winner for soccer fans,
• Latest TV rights news for Serie A and LaLiga, as well as
• Our thoughts on Facebook Live’s latest coverage of the UEFA Champions League.
• Plus feedback and questions from you in the Listener Mailbag section.
Send in your questions, comments and feedback
