Why the US Soccer media doesn’t get it: World Soccer Talk Podcast

World Soccer Talk is the weekly soccer podcast on the topic of watching soccer on TV, online and apps.
In the NEW episode, number 42, Kartik Krishnaiyer and Christopher Harris cover a range of topics including:
• US sports networks are too soft on the US Men’s National Team,
• What the UEFA Champions League TV schedule reveals about FOX,
• Opinions about the job that beIN SPORTS and ESPN did in analyzing the two recent results by the US team and
• Feedback and questions from you in the Listener Mailbag section.
