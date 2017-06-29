NBC’s Premier League Pass will hurt growth of EPL in USA: World Soccer Talk Podcast

World Soccer Talk is the weekly soccer podcast on the topic of watching soccer on TV, online and apps.
In the NEW episode, number 33, Kartik Krishnaiyer and Christopher Harris cover a range of topics including:
• NBC’s big change to next season’s Premier League coverage,
• Which massive soccer competition is going to be debut games on Facebook Live,
• Our latest analysis of the Confederations Cup TV coverage,
• News about the Gold Cup TV schedule, and more.
• Plus questions from YOU, the listeners and much more.
Listen to the show via the player above or via this link.
Send in your questions, comments and feedback via e-mail web@worldsoccertalk.com, via Twitter (@wsoccertalk) or Facebook. We’ll read them out on-air in the next episode.
Here are the different ways you can download the World Soccer Talk Podcast stream.
• Subscribe to the World Soccer Talk Podcast on Stitcher,
• Subscribe to the podcast via Google Play,
• Listen via the World Soccer Talk website, or visit the World Soccer Talk Podcasts page
• Subscribe to the World Soccer Talk Podcast on iTunes,
• Add the World Soccer Talk Podcast RSS feed to your RSS reader,
• Listen to the World Soccer Talk Podcast on TuneIn, Soundcloud, YouTube and Audioboom.