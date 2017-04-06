Why MLS TV ratings are struggling and how to fix them: World Soccer Talk Podcast

World Soccer Talk is the weekly soccer podcast from Kartik Krishnaiyer and Christopher Harris on the topic of watching soccer on TV, online and apps.
In the NEW episode, number 21, we cover a range of topics including:
• Why MLS is losing the TV ratings war and how the league can fix it,
• Which Premier League club’s TV channel is now available in the United States,
• Important news for AT&T U-Verse customers,
• What we can expect to see from the Bundesliga and Premier League soon on their road trips,
• Plus questions from YOU, the listeners and much more.
Listen to the show via the player above or via this link.
Send in your questions, comments and feedback via e-mail web@worldsoccertalk.com, via Twitter (@wsoccertalk) or Facebook. We’ll read them out on-air in the next episode.
Here are the different ways you can download the World Soccer Talk Podcast stream.
• Subscribe to the World Soccer Talk Podcast on Stitcher,
• Subscribe to the podcast via Google Play,
• Listen via the World Soccer Talk website, or visit the World Soccer Talk Podcasts page
• Subscribe to the World Soccer Talk Podcast on iTunes,
• Add the World Soccer Talk Podcast RSS feed to your RSS reader,
• Listen to the World Soccer Talk Podcast on TuneIn, Soundcloud, YouTube and Audioboom.
The Uverse shutting down report on Yahoo! and other sites is not entirely correct. New customers are being pushed to direct TV unless they can’t have a dish installed (line of sight, apartments, barrack’s etc.) existing can move over to direct tv without penalty but uverse is not shutting down or going away and nobody is being forced to change over by 30 May or any date at this point.
Another good episode.Keep up the good work.