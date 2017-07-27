MLS needs to change to compete in light of International Champions Cup and MP & Silva: World Soccer Talk Podcast

World Soccer Talk is the weekly soccer podcast on the topic of watching soccer on TV, online and apps.
In the NEW episode, number 37, Kartik Krishnaiyer and Christopher Harris cover a range of topics including:
• The impact that the International Champions Cup and a four billion dollar TV deal offer are having on MLS,
• News about as a new fantasy game from the Premier League,
• Feedback on USA’s Gold Cup win and FOX/Univision’s TV coverage,
• Plus big news for fans of Scottish soccer.
Listen to the show via the player above or via this link.
Send in your questions, comments and feedback via e-mail web@worldsoccertalk.com, via Twitter (@wsoccertalk) or Facebook. We’ll read them out on-air in the next episode.
Episode 36? Not 37?
Sorry about that. There was an error on the server, so it loaded the previous episode instead of the new one. We uploaded the new one to a different server, so the audio above is now the new, correct one.