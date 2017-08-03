Interviews with Taylor Twellman and Jon Champion: World Soccer Talk Podcast

World Soccer Talk is the weekly soccer podcast on the topic of watching soccer on TV, online and apps.
In the NEW episode, number 38, Kartik Krishnaiyer and Christopher Harris cover a range of topics including:
• Exclusive interviews with Jon Champion and Taylor Twellman,
• All of the details about the Championship and EFL Cup rights switching to ESPN,
• Details about beIN SPORTS picking up new rights to a European soccer league,
• DISH sues Univision over Facebook Live streaming of soccer,
• Plus questions and feedback from you, the listeners.
BAMTech was actually spun off from Major League Baseball. The company was formerly known as Major League Baseball Advanced Media.
BAMTech had to build the streaming video technologies from scratch in the late 1990s and early 2000s, before the likes of YouTube got into the business.
Among BAMTech’s past clients include Major League Soccer (MLS), which outsourced its digital streaming media operation to BAMTech about 10 years ago.
The National Hockey League (NHL) is another BAMTech client.
Disney is using BAMTech to keep some of the sports TV rights deals off the books of ESPN, Inc. (which is 80% owned by Disney.) This is strictly an accounting move.
I am still wondering how beIN managed to lose the EFL video rights deal in the U.S. and Canada.
We do know that beIN likes hide behind brokers such as MP and Silva and Pitch International so that the likes of Nasser and Youssef will not have to expose their alleged “private banking” activities to government scrutiny.
We also know that the Sheikh Al-Thani is starting to tighten the spigot on Nasser and Youssef.
What will Serie A do now? Serie A’s rights deal in English and Spanish in the U.S. and Canada will end in May 2018.