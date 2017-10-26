Where FOX and US Soccer goes from here after USA World Cup exit: World Soccer Talk Podcast

World Soccer Talk is the weekly soccer podcast on the topic of watching soccer on TV, online and apps.
In the NEW episode, number 48, Kartik Krishnaiyer and Christopher Harris cover a range of topics including:
• What the outcome will be for soccer TV ratings in the US based on the USA’s exit from the World Cup,
• News about Liga MX TV rights in the United States,
• Bad news for the Big 6 in the Premier League in regards to revenue from international TV rights
• Plus feedback and questions from you in the Listener Mailbag section.
