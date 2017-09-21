Debating whether soccer is a niche sport in the US: World Soccer Talk Podcast

World Soccer Talk is the weekly soccer podcast on the topic of watching soccer on TV, online and apps.
In the NEW episode, number 43, Kartik Krishnaiyer and Christopher Harris cover a range of topics including:
• A debate on whether soccer is a niche sport or not in the United States,
• The end of an era at FOX Soccer after their top two executives leave the company,
• We discuss which European league wants to play regular season games in the United States,
• News about how the Championship secured a big TV deal in the UK, plus
• Feedback and questions from you in the Listener Mailbag section.
Listen to the show via the player above or via this link.
