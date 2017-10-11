The darkest day in US Soccer history: World Soccer Talk Podcast

World Soccer Talk is the weekly soccer podcast on the topic of watching soccer on TV, online and apps.
In the NEW episode, number 46, Kartik Krishnaiyer and Christopher Harris cover a range of topics including:
• Dissecting one of the darkest days in US Soccer history,
• How the World Cup crash may impact FOX Sports,
• We reveal which legendary commentator has joined NBC Sports to boost their Premier League coverage,
• What FOX Sports has in store for the penultimate day of the MLS season and much more.
• Feedback and questions from you in the Listener Mailbag section.
Send in your questions, comments and feedback via e-mail [email protected], via Twitter (@wsoccertalk) or Facebook.
