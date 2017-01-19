2017 MLS TV schedule pros and cons: World Soccer Talk Podcast

World Soccer Talk is the new weekly soccer podcast from Kartik Krishnaiyer and Christopher Harris on the topic of watching soccer on TV, online and via apps.
In the NEW episode, number 10, we cover a range of topics including:
• News about el Clasico coming to the United States this summer,
• Our pluses and minuses about the 2017 MLS TV schedule,
• Thoughts on the coverage of the Africa Cup of Nations,
• News about Liga MX scoring their best-ever viewing number for a game on a Saturday night,
• Plus questions from YOU, the listeners!
