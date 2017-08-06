If you’re looking for a DIRECTV NOW promo code, we have the latest special offers and savings that are available to you.
DIRECTV NOW is a legal streaming subscription service that’s available across the United States. You don’t need to be a DIRECTV satellite subscriber to get it (it’s completely separate from the satellite service). DIRECTV NOW offers a variety of different channels and numerous different options. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial to DIRECTV NOW and watch the programming on a ton of different devices including Windows, Apple computers, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV (4th generation), Android phone 4.4 and higher, Android tablet 4.4 and higher, Chromecast (for Android only), iPad iOS 9 and higher, iPhone iOS 9 and higher and iPod Touch version 9 and higher.
Here are the ones that are the most recent:
Last updated: July 14, 2017
1. Get a free Roku Premiere after you prepay for two months
Get a free Roku Premiere (retail price $69.99) when you signup and prepay for two months of DIRECTV NOW.
2. Have a Roku? Get a free month of DIRECTV NOW
Roku owners can get a free month of DIRECTV NOW by signing up for a free 7-day trial and then entering promo code ROKU1MONTH. Offer expires August 31, 2017.
3. Get 60+ channels for $35 per month
Start streaming today! Starting at $35/mo. No satellite required, no annual contracts, cancel anytime. Sign up for a free 7-day trial to get started.
4. Get DIRECTV NOW for $10/month with AT&T unlimited wireless plan
Get DIRECTV NOW for $10/month with any qualifying AT&T unlimited wireless plan.
Fine print: After $25 video credit. After 22 GB data usage, AT&T may slow speeds. DIRECTV NOW pricing subject to change at any time.
Helpful resources:
Fresh experience, 08/04/17:
It’s strongly recommended not to use mobile devices in order to sign up for any offers, use laptop says their operator and my experience says so: the codes given to the customers for verification needs to be sent back by message and that doesn’t work at all. If you need to get in touch with them, live chat is there but big problems arise from the fact that directv now is completely separate new company and they can’t talk to you about any other bundled service or any offers from those even they are connected to directv now, so you end up getting 800 number to call !
TV service by itself is excellent, streaming through Roku very good but get micro card which enables quicker access to different channels. For soccer fans, lack of Bein Sports is evident. If they are able to fix this, full access would be complete.