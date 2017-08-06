If you’re looking for a DIRECTV NOW promo code, we have the latest special offers and savings that are available to you.

DIRECTV NOW is a legal streaming subscription service that’s available across the United States. You don’t need to be a DIRECTV satellite subscriber to get it (it’s completely separate from the satellite service). DIRECTV NOW offers a variety of different channels and numerous different options. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial to DIRECTV NOW and watch the programming on a ton of different devices including Windows, Apple computers, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV (4th generation), Android phone 4.4 and higher, Android tablet 4.4 and higher, Chromecast (for Android only), iPad iOS 9 and higher, iPhone iOS 9 and higher and iPod Touch version 9 and higher.

Last updated: July 14, 2017

1. Get a free Roku Premiere after you prepay for two months

Get a free Roku Premiere (retail price $69.99) when you signup and prepay for two months of DIRECTV NOW.

2. Have a Roku? Get a free month of DIRECTV NOW

Roku owners can get a free month of DIRECTV NOW by signing up for a free 7-day trial and then entering promo code ROKU1MONTH. Offer expires August 31, 2017.

3. Get 60+ channels for $35 per month

Start streaming today! Starting at $35/mo. No satellite required, no annual contracts, cancel anytime. Sign up for a free 7-day trial to get started.

4. Get DIRECTV NOW for $10/month with AT&T unlimited wireless plan

Get DIRECTV NOW for $10/month with any qualifying AT&T unlimited wireless plan.

Fine print: After $25 video credit. After 22 GB data usage, AT&T may slow speeds. DIRECTV NOW pricing subject to change at any time.

Helpful resources:

• Head-to-head comparison of Sling TV vs. DIRECTV NOW vs. fuboTV

• DIRECTV NOW FAQ

