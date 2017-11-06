TV schedule for World Cup qualifiers and international friendlies: November 9-15

The final World Cup qualifiers take place during the current international break, which will determine the final countries that will make up the 32 teams competing in next summer’s World Cup.
Plus there are several enticing friendlies that’ll be played around the world.
So far, here are the countries who have qualified for World Cup 2018: Russia, Brazil, Iran, Japan, Mexico, Belgium, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Germany, England, Spain, Nigeria, Costa Rica, Poland, Egypt, Iceland, Serbia, Portugal, France, Uruguay, Argentina, Colombia and Panama.
The programming schedule is subject to change. All kickoffs listed below are in the United States Eastern time zone.
Thursday, November 9
Panama vs. Iran (friendly), 1pm, beIN SPORTS Connect and fubo Premier (free trial)
Croatia vs. Greece (World Cup playoff 1st leg), 2:45pm, ESPN Deportes, ESPN3 and Sling Latino (7-day free trial)
Northern Ireland vs. Switzerland (World Cup playoff 1st leg), 2:45pm, ESPN2, ESPN3 and Sling Latino (7-day free trial)
Scotland vs. Netherlands (friendly), 2:45pm, ESPN3 and Sling Orange (7-day free trial)
Friday, November 10
Japan vs. Brazil (friendly), 7am, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, Sling World Sports and fubo Premier (free trial)
South Africa vs. Senegal (World Cup qualifier), Noon, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, Sling World Sports and fubo Premier (free trial)
Belgium vs. Mexico (friendly), 2pm, Univision Deportes, UniMas, DIRECTV NOW, Sling TV and fuboTV (7-day free trial)
Algeria vs. Nigeria (World Cup qualifier), 2:30pm, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, Sling World Sports and fubo Premier (free trial)
Sweden vs. Italy (World Cup playoff 1st leg), 2:45pm, FOX Sports 1, FOX Deportes, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fubo Premier (7-day free trial)
France vs. Wales (friendly), 2:45pm, ESPN Deportes, ESPN3 and Sling Latino (7-day free trial)
England vs. Germany (friendly), 3pm, FOX Sports 2, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fubo Premier (7-day free trial)
Honduras vs. Australia (World Cup playoff 1st leg), 5pm, Telemundo and fubo Premier (free trial)
New Zealand vs. Peru (World Cup playoff 1st leg), 10:15pm, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, Sling World Sports and fubo Premier (free trial)
Saturday, November 11
Russia vs. Argentina (friendly), 8am, ESPN Deportes, ESPN3 and Sling Orange (7-day free trial)
Zambia vs. Cameroon (World Cup qualifier), 8am, beIN SPORTS Connect and fubo Premier (free trial)
Africa World Cup qualifiers whiparound, 12:30pm, beIN SPORTS, Sling World Sports and fubo Premier (free trial)
Congo DR vs. Guinea (World Cup qualifier), 12:30pm, beIN SPORTS Connect and fubo Premier (free trial)
Ivory Coast vs. Morocco (World Cup qualifier), 12:30pm, beIN SPORTS en Espanol, Sling World Sports and fubo Premier (free trial)
Tunisia vs. Libya (World Cup qualifier), 12:30pm, beIN SPORTS Connect and fubo Premier (free trial)
Denmark vs. Ireland (World Cup playoff 1st leg), 2:45pm, FOX Sports 2, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fubo Premier (7-day free trial)
Spain vs. Costa Rica (friendly), 3:15pm, ESPN Deportes, ESPN3 and Sling Latino (7-day free trial)
Sunday, November 12
Congo vs. Uganda (World Cup qualifier), 9:30am, beIN SPORTS Connect and fubo Premier (free trial)
Ghana vs. Egypt (World Cup qualifier), 10:30am, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Espanol, Sling World Sports and fubo Premier (free trial)
Switzerland vs. Northern Ireland (World Cup playoff 2nd leg), Noon, ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes, ESPN3 and Sling Latino (7-day free trial)
Greece vs. Croatia (World Cup playoff 2nd leg), 2:45pm, ESPN Deportes, ESPNEWS, ESPN3 and Sling Latino (7-day free trial)
Monday, November 13
Italy vs. Sweden (World Cup playoff 2nd leg), 2:45pm, FOX Sports 1, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fubo Premier (7-day free trial)
Tuesday, November 14
Slovakia vs. Norway (friendly), Noon, ESPN3 and Sling Orange (7-day free trial)
Russia vs. Spain (friendly), 1:45pm, ESPN Deportes, ESPN3 and Sling Orange (7-day free trial)
Germany vs. France (friendly), 2:30pm, ESPN2, ESPN3 and Sling Orange (7-day free trial)
Burkina Faso vs. Cape Verde Islands (World Cup qualifier), 2:30pm, beIN SPORTS Connect and fubo Premier (free trial)
Senegal vs. South Africa (World Cup qualifier), 2:30pm, beIN SPORTS Connect and fubo Premier (free trial)
Ireland vs. Denmark (World Cup playoff 2nd leg), 2:45pm, FOX Sports 2, FOX Soccer Match Pass, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fubo Premier (7-day free trial)
Portugal vs. USA (friendly), 2:45pm, FOX Sports 1, Univision Deportes, UniMas, Sling Blue and fubo Premier (7-day free trial)
Belgium vs. Japan (friendly), 2:45pm, ESPN3 and Sling Orange (7-day free trial)
Austria vs. Uruguay (friendly), 2:45pm, ESPN3 and Sling Orange (7-day free trial)
England vs. Brazil (friendly), 3pm, FOX Soccer Plus and fuboTV (free trial)
Wednesday, November 15
Australia vs. Honduras (World Cup playoff 2nd leg), 4am, ESPN3 and Sling Latino (7-day free trial)
Peru vs. New Zealand (World Cup playoff 2nd leg), 9:15pm, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, Sling World Sports and fubo Premier (free trial)