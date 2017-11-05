Genoa sack Juric after derby defeat

Genoa (Italy) (AFP) – Genoa announced on Sunday they have sacked coach Ivan Juric after this weekend’s Serie A derby defeat against local rivals Sampdoria.
The club made the announcement in a brief statement a day after a 2-0 defeat at home left them third from bottom with just six points from 12 games.
It is the second time that the 42-year-old former Croatian international has been fired by Genoa, having previously coached the club from June 2016 to February 2017.
A former midfield player with the club from 2006 until his retirement in 2010, Juric returned to the coaching position last April in place of Andrea Mandorlini.
Former Genoa coach Davide Ballardini, who has been at the helm twice before, is being touted by local media as a possible replacement.
The club have won nine Serie A titles – the last in 1924.