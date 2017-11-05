Dele Alli limps out of England friendlies squad

London (AFP) – Tottenham Hotspur’s in-form midfielder Dele Alli has had to pull out of the England squad for the upcoming friendlies against Germany and Brazil.
Alli’s two goals fired Spurs to a famous 3-1 Champions League success over titleholders Real Madrid at Wembley last Wednesday.
But the 21-year-old was ruled out of his club’s Premier League encounter against Crystal Palace on Sunday with a hamstring injury, and the English Football Association confirmed the setback would also keep him out of this month’s World Cup warm-ups.
The FA announced on Twitter: “Squad update: the #ThreeLions will be without @dele_official for this month’s games. Get well soon, Dele!”.
Alli’s absence means manager Gareth Southgate now has 24 players for the Wembley double-header.
Tammy Abraham, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Joe Gomez have been called up by England for the first time, but Daniel Sturridge, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Chris Smalling are among those to have missed out.
England host Germany next Friday and Brazil four days later.