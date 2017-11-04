Where to find Manchester City vs. Arsenal on US TV and streaming

If you’re trying to find out how you can watch Manchester City vs. Arsenal in the Premier League, you’ve come to the right place.
Manchester City has an opportunity to increase their lead atop the Premier League, but Pep Guardiola’s high-flying City will face a stern test against an Arsenal team that are playing well in the league.
Here are all of the details of where you can watch it on television and via legal streaming:
Who: Manchester City vs. Arsenal
What: Premier League, gameweek 11
When: Game kicks off at 9:15am ET / 6:15am PT; Sunday, November 5, 2017
Where: Live on NBCSN, Telemundo, Sling Blue, DIRECTV NOW and fubo Premier (free 7-day trial)
With Sling Blue, you can watch Manchester City vs. Arsenal and tons of other Premier League games with a free 7-day trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your Windows 7 & higher, Apple computers (Lion 10.7 & higher), Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire tablet (running Android 4.4.2+), Roku, Android TV, ZTE, Channel Master, Apple iOS 8 (& higher) phones & tablets, Android 4.0.3 (and higher) phones & tablets or Xbox One.
Plus Sling Blue, the legal streaming service, also streams La Liga, Liga MX, MLS, Primeira Liga, Serie A, Ligue Un, CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers, NASL, NWSL, UEFA Champions League, Europa League, FA Cup, CONCACAF Champions League, Bundesliga, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games, International Champions Cup, World Cup 2018 and Women’s World Cup 2019