Where to find Chelsea vs. Manchester United on US TV and streaming

If you’re trying to find out how you can watch Chelsea vs. Manchester United in the Premier League, you’ve come to the right place.
Managers Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte will clash again at Stamford Bridge when their teams face off against each other in a battle of the top four.
Here are all of the details of where you can watch it on television and via legal streaming:
Who: Chelsea vs. Manchester United
What: Premier League, gameweek 11
When: Game kicks off at 11:30am ET / 8:30am PT; Sunday, November 5, 2017
Where: Live on NBCSN, Telemundo, Sling Blue, DIRECTV NOW and fubo Premier (free 7-day trial)
With Sling Blue, you can watch Chelsea vs. Manchester United and tons of other Premier League games with a free 7-day trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your Windows 7 & higher, Apple computers (Lion 10.7 & higher), Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire tablet (running Android 4.4.2+), Roku, Android TV, ZTE, Channel Master, Apple iOS 8 (& higher) phones & tablets, Android 4.0.3 (and higher) phones & tablets or Xbox One.
Plus Sling Blue, the legal streaming service, also streams La Liga, Liga MX, MLS, Primeira Liga, Serie A, Ligue Un, CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers, NASL, NWSL, UEFA Champions League, Europa League, FA Cup, CONCACAF Champions League, Bundesliga, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games, International Champions Cup, World Cup 2018 and Women’s World Cup 2019