New Zealand-Peru World Cup qualification match to be shown on beIN SPORTS
beIN SPORTS has confirmed that it will televise the 1st leg of the World Cup qualification playoff between New Zealand and Peru on Friday, November 10.
The match will be shown live on both beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS en Español with a 10:15pm ET kickoff. If you don’t get beIN SPORTS, you can watch the game via legal streaming services such as fuboTV or Sling World Sports.
The second leg, scheduled for Wednesday, November 15, will presumably also be shown on beIN SPORTS but we cannot confirm this as of press time.
