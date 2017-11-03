Where to find Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayern Munich on US TV and streaming

If you’re trying to find out how you can watch Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga, you’ve come to the right place.
FOX Sports are sending sideline reporters Thomas Hitzlsperger and Adam Hunt to cover the game for the network. Dortmund are three points behind Bayern Munich, so a win for Christian Pulisic and his teammates could take BVB back to the top of the table in Germany.
The game won’t be shown on FS1 because of college football. Scroll down to find out where, when and how you can watch the game for free.
Here are all of the details of where you can watch it on television and via legal streaming:
Who: Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayern Munich
What: Bundesliga, gameweek 11
When: Game kicks off at 1:30pm ET / 10:30am PT; Saturday, November 4, 2017
Where: Live on FOX Sports 2, FOX Deportes, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fubo Premier (7-day free trial)
With Sling Blue, you can watch Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayern Munich and tons of other Bundesliga games with a free 7-day trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your Windows 7 & higher, Apple computers (Lion 10.7 & higher), Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire tablet (running Android 4.4.2+), Roku, Android TV, ZTE, Channel Master, Apple iOS 8 (& higher) phones & tablets, Android 4.0.3 (and higher) phones & tablets or Xbox One.
Plus Sling Blue, the legal streaming service, also streams La Liga, Liga MX, MLS, Primeira Liga, Serie A, Ligue Un, CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers, NASL, NWSL, UEFA Champions League, Europa League, FA Cup, CONCACAF Champions League, Bundesliga, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games, International Champions Cup, World Cup 2018 and Women’s World Cup 2019
