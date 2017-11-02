Turkey’s Sahin quits internationals — at 29

Istanbul (AFP) – Borussia Dortmund midfielder Nuri Sahin on Thursday announced his international retirement after Turkey’s failure to reach the World Cup, despite being just 29 years old.
“I’d like to announce that I am putting an end to my career with the national team,” Sahin wrote on Twitter and Instagram, adding that he wanted “to give way to a new generation” of players.
Voted Bundesliga Player of the Year in 2011, the Germany-born player made 52 appearances for Turkey and scored two goals.
Turkey missed out on making the World Cup when Iceland won their group and Croatia bagged a spot in the play-offs as one of Europe’s best runners-up.