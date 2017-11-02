Home
River Plate-Boca Juniors Superclásico to be streamed live on Sunday in United States

November 2, 2017 Argentina, Boca Juniors, Leagues: Argentine Primera No Comments

Sunday’s Superclásico between River Plate and Boca Juniors will be streamed free of charge to soccer fans in the United States.

The eagerly anticipated match between the two giants of Argentine soccer will be streamed via a company named Fanatiz, which owns the rights to several leagues from Argentina, Chile, Mexico and Peru.

To watch the game for free, you need to sign up via the Fanatiz website. You’ll receive a complimentary pass that’ll allow you to watch the match (limited to the first 100,000 customers).

With Fanatiz, you’ll be able to watch the Argentinian Superclásico live and in HD on the device of your choosing: computer, smartphone, tablet or TV.

The kickoff time for Sunday’s Superclásico between River Plate and Boca Juniors is 4:05pm ET/1:05pm PT.

Even though Boca Juniors currently sits atop the Superliga Argentina table, a match between River Plate and Boca Juniors is always a must-see no matter the league positions of both teams.

Sign up today via the Fanatiz website to reserve an online pass to watch the game for free.

