Eder extends Inter Milan contract

Milan (AFP) – Italian international Eder has extended his contract with Serie A challengers Inter Milan until June 2021, the club confirmed on Thursday.
The deal adds a further twelve months to the 30-year-old forward’s deal at the San Siro.
The Brazilian-born player joined Inter on an 18-month loan deal from Sampdoria in January 2016 before an option to sign him to a permanent contract until 2020 was activated the following August.
“For me, this contract extension is an important show of faith from the club but also the coach and my teammates,” said Eder.
“I arrived at a difficult time but the beauty of football is that things can change very quickly,” added Eder, as unbeaten Inter are just two points off leaders Napoli in Serie A this season.
“This year, we’re showing what we’re worth, (coach Luciano) Spalletti has brought organisation and enthusiasm. With desire and the right attitude, we can do big things.
“We have to take Inter back to where the club should be and that’s in the Champions League.”
Eder has scored 11 goals in 63 appearances for Inter.