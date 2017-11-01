Dynamo goalie banned four days before MLS playoff match

New York (AFP) – Houston Dynamo goalkeeper Tyler Deric was suspended indefinitely by Major League Soccer on Wednesday, a day after being arrested on misdemeanor assault charges in connection with an alleged domestic incident.
Deric made two saves for host Houston on Monday in a goal-less draw against Portland in the first leg of their Western Conference semi-final series, which concludes Sunday in Portland.
The 29-year-old American started 26 matches for the Dynamo this season, his ninth campaign with the club, and he went 10-6 with 10 drawn and six shutouts — allowing 31 goals while making 76 saves.
Deric was suspended pending investigations by MLS and the Houston Police Department, the league saying in a statement it will stay in close contact with the Dynamo, local law enforcement officials and the MLS players’ union during the probe.
“We take these matters very seriously and are working closely with Major League Soccer and local authorities,” the Houston Dynamo said in a statement. “We support the league’s decision to suspend the player pending further investigation.”