DIRECTV NOW adds Roku Streaming Stick offer for new cord cutters

DIRECTV NOW, the legal streaming service that’s completely separate than the DIRECTV satellite service, is offering a free Roku Streaming Stick for new customers who prepay for two months of service.
The new offer is available for new DIRECTV NOW customers and is available with all/any new DIRECTV NOW packages ordered. However, it cannot be combined with the initial 7-day free trial.
The retail value of the Roku Streaming Stick is $49.99, which plugs directly into the HDMI port of your television set. Out of all of the streaming devices available from Apple TV, Chromecast and Amazon Fire, the Roku Streaming Stick is our favorite and the one we use the most often.
With DIRECTV NOW, you can cut the cord with your cable or satellite company and watch more than 120+ live channels and 10,000+ on-demand titles.
Among the channels available on DIRECTV NOW, they include: A&E, ABC, AMC, American Heroes, Animal Planet, Audience, AXS TV, AWE, Baby First, BBC America, BBC World News, BET, Big Ten Network, Bloomberg, Boomerang, Bravo, Cartoon Network, Centric, Chiller, CMT, CNBC, CNBC World, CNN, Comcast Sportsnet, Comedy Channel, Comedy TV, Cooking Channel, CSPAN, CSPAN2, Destination America, Discovery Channel, Discovery Family, Discovery Life, Disney, Disney Junior, Disney XD, DIY Network, E!, El Rey Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNEWS, ESPNU, FM, Food Network, FOX, FOX Business, FOX News, FOX Sports Net, Free Form, FS1, FS2, Fuse, Fusion, FX, FXX, FXM, FYI, Galavision, GSN, Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies and Mysteries, HGTV, History, HLN, IFC, Investigation Discovery, Justice Central, Lifetime, LMN, Logo, MLB Network, MSNBC, MTV, MTV2, MTV Classic, Nat GEO Wild, National Geographic, NBA TV, NBC, NBCSN, NECN, NESN, NHL Network, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr, Nicktoons, One America News, OWN, Oxygen, Revolt, RFD-TV, Science, SEC Network, Showtime, Spike, Sprout, Starz Encore, SundanceTV, SyFy, TBS, TCM, TeenNick, Telemundo, Tennis Network, TLC, TNT, TruTV, TVG, TV Land, TV One, UniMas, Universo, Univision, Univision Deportes, USA, Velocity, VH1, Weather Channel, WeatherNation, WeTV and YES Network, as well as Comcast SportsNet, Fox Sports regional networks (including YES Network), and NESN are available depending on region.
With DIRECTV NOW, you can watch the Premier League, World Cup 2018/2022/2026, UEFA Champions League, Liga MX, MLS, Euro 2020, World Cup qualifiers, Copa America 2017, Gold Cup 2019, FA Cup, Europa League and many other leagues and competitions.
Sign up to prepay for two months of DIRECTV NOW today. The special offer of the Roku Streaming Stick is only for a limited time.
SEE MORE: Comparison between DIRECTV NOW, Sling TV and fuboTV