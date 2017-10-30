Serbia football part company with coach Muslin

Belgrade (AFP) – Slavoljub Muslin has left his position as coach of Serbia after leading them to next year’s World Cup finals, the Serbian federation (FSS) announced on Monday.
The FSS said in a statement on their website that Muslin had departed after his contract was broken by “common accord”.
He will be replaced on an interim basis by the former Serbian international defender Mladen Krstajic.
Muslin, 64, had taken over in May last year to succeed Radovan Curcic after Serbia’s miserable showing in attempting to qualify for Euro 2016.
He steered them to first place in European qualifying Group D, ahead of the Republic of Ireland, Wales and Austria.
Serbia had not qualified for a major tournament since the 2010 World Cup.